Koochiching County Environmental Services along with Koochiching and North St. Louis County Soil and Water Conservation Districts will have aquatic invasive species inspectors checking boats and trailers at various public boat ramps on Rainy, Kabetogama, and Crane Lakes through the open-water season.
Voyageurs National Park and Voyageurs National Park Association are partnering with Koochiching and St. Louis Counties and other public agencies on aquatic invasive species prevention efforts.
Agencies request that visitors to park lakes follow aquatic invasive species regulations and clean, drain, dry recommendations to help keep tje lakes free of additional aquatic invasive species.
For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Aquatic Invasive Species regulations at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/invasives/laws.html and the Stop Aquatic Hitchhikers Clean, Drain, Dry website https://stopaquatichitchhikers.org/aboutus/#cleandraindry.
For invasive species regulations specific to Voyageurs National Park’s smaller backcountry interior lakes - not including Rainy, Kabetogama, Namakan, Sand Point - visit the park’s aquatic invasive species site at https://www.nps.gov/voya/learn/nature/aquatic-invasive-species.htm.