Conservation officers with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry remind hunters that allowing game meat to spoil after an animal has been hunted is illegal and can result in significant fines and hunting license suspensions.
A Dryden man has been fined a total of $5,300 for offenses related to hunting deer.
On May 11, as a result of an investigation, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a Dryden property. A small buck, a doe and a fawn were found spoiling in a shed behind the house. The investigation determined the deer were hunted during the 2018 deer season; however, the fawn was killed without a license.
All three deer had been field dressed and left to hang in the shed over the winter. As spring temperatures increased, the deer began to spoil and became unsuitable for human consumption.
On Sept. 17 in Dryden Provincial Court, Roy Joey Parker pleaded guilty to unlawfully permitting flesh to become unsuitable for human consumption. He was fined $4,500 by Regional Senior Justice of the Peace J. A. Bernard Caron and received a four-year big game hunting suspension for the offense. Parker also pleaded guilty to unlawfully hunting deer without a license and received a fine of $800.
To report a natural resource violation, call the ministry TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free, or contact your local ministry office. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Visit ontario.ca/mnrftips to view an interactive, searchable map of unsolved cases. You may have valuable information that can help.