A red fox made an appearance in the field next to The Journal on Monday.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website, red foxes are usually active at night, making this sighting a bit out of the ordinary.
Foxes are well-known for their rusty-red coats, white-tipped bushy tails, and black legs, ears and noses.
In Minnesota, there are several different color variations including nearly solid black, silver-black and red bisected by dark bands across the back and shoulders.
Foxes can be found throughout Minnesota, and are the most common predators in the state. The average size of an adult fox is 15 to 16 inches tall at the shoulder. They are about 3 feet in length, with a 13-inch tail, and weigh between eight and 15 pounds.