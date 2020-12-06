The annual Falls International Speed Run Against Cancer, held each February, has been added to the long list of events canceled due to the pandemic.
Organized by the International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club and Thunderbird Lodge, the "radar" run raises money to help local community members with travel costs related to cancer treatments.
IVSC Pres. Jim Bigler said state permits required for events like the radar run are not being issued because of restrictions in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19.