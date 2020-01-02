As lakes and rivers in Minnesota invite ice anglers, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a few reminders.
Keep it clean
It is unlawful to improperly dispose of garbage on the ice. Clean up around your shack. What stays on the ice stays in the lake.
It is illegal to leave an ice fishing shack or pieces of it on the ice anywhere in Minnesota. Check with local refuse providers or landfills for ice shelter disposal information.
Ice safe?
The DNR does not measure ice thickness on Minnesota lakes. Your safety is your responsibility. Check ice thickness at least every 150 feet.
Shelter licenses
- All non-portable fish houses must be licensed and have visible ID. Portable shelters only need licenses and identification when left unattended.
- Wheeled fish houses are not considered portable and must be licensed.
- An annual shelter license costs $15 for residents and $37 for non-residents, not including issuing fees that may be charged.
- A shelter license is valid from March 1 through April 30 of the following year.
- A shelter license is not required on border waters between Minnesota or Wisconsin, Iowa and North and South Dakota.
Portable definition
- A shelter that collapses, folds or is disassembled for transportation.
- Portable shelters only need licenses and identification when left unattended, which is defined as all occupants being more than 200 feet away.
ID requirements
1. ONE of the following must be readily visible from the exterior of the shelter with characters at least 2 inches high:
- Owner's name and address
- Owner's drivers license number
- Owner's Minnesota DNR identification number.
2. If a shelter is left out overnight, it must have at least 2 square inches of reflective material on each side.
Removal deadlines
Dark houses, fish houses and portables must be off the ice no later than midnight for each of the dates given in the categories below. County sheriffs may prohibit or restrict the use of motorized vehicles if dangerous ice conditions are present. If shelters are not removed, owners will be prosecuted. A conservation officer also may confiscate, remove or destroy any ice structure and its contents if not removed by the deadline.
Inland waters
- South of line - March 2;
- North of line - March 16
Border waters
- Minnesota-Iowa - Feb. 20
- Minnesota–Wisconsin - March 1
- Minnesota–North and South Dakota - March 5
- Minnesota–Canada - March 31
Dates of removal are determined by an east-west line formed by U.S. Highway 10, east along Highway 34 to Minnesota Highway 200, east along Highway 200 to U.S. Highway 2, and east along Highway 2 to the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. After removal dates, shelters may remain on the ice between midnight and one hour before sunrise only when occupied or attended. Storing or leaving shelters on a public access is prohibited.