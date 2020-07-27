Protecting water resources is the focus of a series of lunchtime webinars, intended to be informative and entertaining.
Koochiching Soil and Water Conservation District with the Rainy-Lake of the Woods Watershed, has launched its "Ask An Expert" series to help people learn more about what you can do to help protect our water resources and gain insight into how lakes function, how septic systems work and how to maintain them and much more.
Go to http://www.rainylakeofthewoods.org/index.php/askanexpert to register for one or all of the webinars.
For instructions, go to: https://koochichingswcd.org/minutes-agendas/
The public may join by the following methods:
1. To join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
If you are new to GoToMeeting, get the app now to be ready when the meeting starts:
2. Call in from the United States (Toll Free): 1 877 568 4106
If you are prompted to enter an Audio Control Pin, just push the # again.
All the webinars begin at noon on the days listed:
- July 29: Vince Palace, IISD-Experimental Lakes Area. The Experimental Lakes Area: An overview of the world’s freshwater laboratory and research into the impacts of oil on freshwater systems and how best to clean it up
- Aug. 5: Rob Davis, EcoEthic, Inc. What Can I Do? – Part I: Sewage Systems: Pitfalls, Solutions and Folklore
- Aug. 12: Mark Edlund, Science Museum of MN and Matt Julius, St. Cloud State. Limnology 101: how lakes form, different types of lakes, how they function, how we manage them, and how lucky we are to have lakes in our lives.
- Aug. 19: Dan Steward, Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, and James Aasen, Koochiching SWCD. Forestry and Water Quality
- Aug. 26: Tiffany Sprague and Jesse Schomberg, University of Minnesota Sea Grant Program. What Can I Do? Part II: Green Infrastructure for the Home: Rain Gardens, Buffers and More
- Sept. 2: Mark Edlund, Science Museum of MN and Matt Julius, St. Cloud State. Algae 101: different types of algae, their role in our lakes and rivers, and what happens when algae go bad.
- Sept. 9: Lucas King, Grand Council Treaty 3. Nibi (water) Declaration: Anishinaabe Water Governance in the Treaty 3 Area