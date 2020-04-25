Who says getting up early doesn’t have its benefits? Rick Holen shared these photos of the aurora borealis, also called northern lights, taken early Tuesday morning — the day before Earth Day — in Ranier. A three-day aurora forecast model shows, the Nation Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicates northern Minnesota is on the southern edge of likely viewing these days.
Awesome
Laurel Beager
