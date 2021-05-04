Voyageurs National Park will be temporarily closing four areas around bald eagle nests in the park to campers and other human activities, according to a press release put by the park Tuesday.
The release said the park will follow "the recommended conservation management actions of the Bald Eagle and Golden Eagle Management Act (16 U.S.C. 668-668c, 1940 as amended), a Federal law enacted to protect America’s national bird from disturbance and harassment. Each year since 1992, the park has temporarily closed the land and water areas around active bald eagle nests to visitor use during their critical nesting periods. Some eagle pairs nest in late March and early April and others may not initiate nesting until late April or early May."
The closed areas will be marked with closure signs and buoys.
Park officials will ask all watercraft users to travel within 200 meters of the nests. They are also encouraged not to stop on the water 200 meters from the sites.
The sites affected by the closures are:
- K-11 - Happy Landing Campsite (Kabetogama Lake)
- K-3 - Camelback Island Campsite (Kabetogama Lake)
- K-37 - Yoder Island Houseboat Site (Kabetogama Lake)
- N-50 - Junction Bay North Houseboat Site (Namakan Lake)
The release said if more breeding areas are found, more park areas may be closed.
These sites will be reopened for public use after the eaglets leave in late July.