The water quality of the Bigfork River and its watershed is the focus of a series of community conversations planned over the next few years.
The virtual kick-off conversation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. People may join the conversation live, or they may view the recording later.
Organized by the Itasca and Koochiching Soil and Water Conservation districts, participants should register at www.koochichingswcd.org/bf-webinar
Presenting new information about the Bigfork River, and seeking public comment about it is the next step in a process that began in 2012, a news release said. The upcoming series will offer at each meeting different information than heard in previous conversations, and the public will be asked to comment on the new information provided.
One of the most important factors of the events, say local officials, is valuable input on possible projects from those who live in the area and know the land best.
Discussion is planned on:
- Lake and stream sampling – learn what’s being done
- Blue-green algae blooms - instructions for DIY home test
- Become a Citizen Stream or Lake Monitor – learn more
- Help officials find springs in the Bigfork River Watershed
The Bigfork River Watershed is one of 81 major watersheds in the state and encompasses a total drainage area of over 1.3 million acres. The river begins in Itasca County at Dora Lake, about 45 miles northeast of Bemidji, runs through portions of Itasca and Koochiching counties, where it drains into Rainy River. As part of the larger Rainy River - Lake of the Woods Basin, the Bigfork River flows to Lake of the Woods and finally into Hudson Bay and Canada.
The conversations about the river stem from 2012, when three state agencies initiated a 10-year Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategies Project, called WRAPS, to determine water quality throughout the state, including the Bigfork River Watershed. Each of the other 80 watersheds in Minnesota has a similar project taking place over the next 10 years to extensively monitor the chemical and biological health of the watershed’s lakes and streams.
The agencies - the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Minnesota Board of Soil and Water Resources - are also charged with the development of a long-range plan for keeping the waters healthy, a primary focus of the WRAPS.
Since 2013, the Itasca and Koochiching Soil & Water Conservation districts have been partnering with the MPCA to work with local officials and citizens to ensure the health of the Littlefork River and Bigfork river watersheds.
In December 2013, MPCA’s Monitoring and Assessment Report on the Bigfork River Watershed showed that the water quality in the Big Fork River Watershed was generally good. Of the 121 lakes assessed, 114 passed, met the standards; three lakes did not meet the standard in the cycle; and three lakes were already listed as impaired prior to this cycle.