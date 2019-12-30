International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club
Sunday, Pres. Jim Bigler: We’re finally getting what we’ve been waiting for. Bruce’s plans for the week is to have the operators go out with the groomers only — no drags — to pack down the trails and make sure everything is safe to groom. With the wet ground conditions and warm weather it’s better to be safe than sorry.
I’ve again seen where clubs have lost their trails on private property because snowmobilers riding off the trail. Please respect private property owners and stay on the trail. Also, if you have loud pipes on your machine please keep the noise down in residential areas and through the city of Ranier. We can’t afford to lose any of our trail system.
Have fun with the new snow and be safe.