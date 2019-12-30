International Falls resident Megan Bond, a member of the DFL’s Environmental Caucus, will discuss the caucus’ agenda at the Jan. 8 meeting of the Northern Progressives.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Crescent Bar & Grill, located just north of Cook at 9257 East Olson Road. For more information, contact Leah Rogne, 218-787-2212 or leah.rogne@gmail.com.
Bond will talk about the agenda of the Environmental Caucus, which works to educate and mobilize the citizens of Minnesota to protect, preserve, and restore the natural environment.
She is expected to provide an update on the proposals the caucus is supporting in preparation for the 2020 Minnesota Legislature, which convenes Feb. 11, and solicit ideas for priorities and strategies from audience members.
Bond is an attorney in International Falls, where she specializes in family and criminal law for the Ninth Judicial District. She received her law degree and master of arts in public policy and leadership from the University of St. Thomas. Her undergraduate education focused on public administration and health care administration. She has worked in environmental policy and community outreach in both local government and for non-profit organizations since 1998.
Bond serves as secretary for the executive committee of Senate District 3 and is also the outreach officer for the Koochiching County DFL organizing unit. She has a long history of activism and leadership in various units of the DFL, having identified as a Democrat since she was 6 years old, when Michael Dukakis ran for president.
A native of southern Nevada, Bond began her law and policy work in water conservation in that region. In Minnesota, she’s been an advocate on land and water preservation in Voyageurs National Park and in the St. Louis River and Rainy River watersheds. She has served the executive committee of the DFL Environmental Caucus since June 2018 and now serves as co-chair of the caucus’s candidate endorsements subcommittee for Congressional Districts 7 and 8.