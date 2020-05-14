Voyageurs National Park staff have completed buoy placement on Rainy, Kabetogama, Namakan, and Sand Point lakes within park boundaries.
Voyageurs National Park officials encourage boaters to use extreme caution when traveling waterways due to low water levels. These low water levels may expose unmarked hazards that are not typically visible during high-water periods. Boaters should also remember that various hazards may develop at any time during the summer without warning and these hazards may not be marked.
Lamplighters from the United States Coast Guard have also placed navigational aids in the park’s four main lakes: Rainy, Kabetogama, Namakan, and Sand Point lakes.