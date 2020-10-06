A cattail mat, about one third of an acre, floating on Kabetogama Lake was removed by Voyageurs National Park staff and contractors Monday.
The mat was found in late may at the eastern end of Lost Bay on Lake Kabetogama near the Cruiser Lake Trailhead. It was lodged onto a rock pile in front of the Cruiser Lake Trail dock.
On Monday, Voyageurs National Park staff with the help of contractors were able to remove the mat, greatly reducing future risks to navigation, or further spread of cattails into other areas, said a park news release.
A small portion of the mat remains lodged on a rock pile located in the middle of Lost Bay. With waters receding, the mat will remain until high-water period next July.
Park staff will revisit the area next summer and remove the remaining portion of the mat during that time. The remaining mat poses no threat to navigation, said park officials.