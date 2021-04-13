Emily Gedde shot this photo April 5 from the shore of Rainy Lake. With recent rain and snow showers, it’s likely the bay is without ice, and perhaps ice-out has occurred on Rainy Lake. Please shoot an email to laurel@ifallsjournal.com if you know the status of the ice on Rainy Lake.
top story
Changing quickly
Laurel Beager
