Winter is well underway and the holidays have long passed, but Voyageurs National Park recently released something to look forward to: Monthly winter event programming and a winter challenge for the remainder of the snowy season.
Voyageurs National Park Association, the park’s charitable partner, is offering to local community members and visitors a bit of incentive to get out and explore more trails via ski or snowshoe: The VNPA winter challenge.
Interested participants are asked to snowshoe, cross-country ski, or sled in three different locations within the park and take a picture at each trailhead. Those who do so will receive a free Voyageurs winter pom-pom hat. More details can be found online at voyageurs.org/winterchallenge.
“Through this challenge, VNPA hopes to promote the variety of winter opportunities at the park and increase public use of winter trails,” said Christina Hausman Rhode, executive director of VNPA.
VNP staff are also offering two guided snowshoe hikes as part of its winter programming – participating in both would make for an easy way to complete two-thirds of the challenge.
Sullivan Bay Snowshoe Hike
Sunday, Feb. 9: 1-3 p.m. Recommended ages 5 and up. Free.
Join park ranger Hailey Burley at the Sullivan Bay Trail entrance for a 1.5 mile round trip snowshoe hike. Bring your own snowshoes or borrow some at the event when reserved in advance. Meet at the trailhead off Mead Wood Road near the Ash River Visitor Center.
Reservations are required prior to Feb. 7. Call (218) 286-5258 to sign up.
Night Eyes Snowshoe Hike
Friday, March 6: 7-8:30 p.m. Recommended ages 5 and up. Free.
Take a trip down the Oberholtzer Trail as you test your skills to detect the eyeshine of nocturnal animals. Start in the Rainy Lake Visitor Center for an introduction with a ranger, and then go on a self-guided evening snowshoe hike. Bring your own light and a pair of snowshoes, or borrow snowshoes from the visitor center.
VNPA will also host a ‘Pint of Science’ event in March about the state of the Rainy River. The event is planned for Loony’s Brew in Ranier, but details aren’t yet available.