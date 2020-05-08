Saturday has been declared "Clean. Drain. Dry. Day," in recognition of Minnesota’s fishing opener by the Koochiching Soil and Water Conservation District, Wildlife Forever and other groups.
The conservation proclamation highlights the importance of fishing and boating and how invasive species are a direct threat to lakes, rivers and local economies, said a news release.
“Invasive species are preventable if we all do our part to 'clean drain dry,' every time,” said Sam Soderman, water resources specialist with KSWCD.
"Simple 'clean drain dry' steps are the best ways to prevent the spread but it’s up to everyone to do their part," the release said.
New reports show fishing license sales are up by 41 percent compared to last year at this time. Clean. Drain. Dry. Day serves as a great conservation reminder for new anglers and affirms that fishing and boating are great ways to enjoy the outdoors while socially distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the groups said.
The groups also ask anglers to remember to trash unused bait or bring water from home to preserve minnows and leaches.
Staff with Wildlife Forever and Koochiching SWCD reminds all boaters and anglers of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommendations to maintain six feet of social distance at fuel stations, docks, on the water; to only fish with people in your household, and to stay close to home this fishing opener.
Proclamation partners include Babe Winkleman Productions, B.A.S.S., CD3, Fishing League Worldwide, Linder Media, Majk Solutions, Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, National Marine Manufacturer Association, National Professional Angler Association, Outdoor Sportsman’s Group, Pennaz Multimedia, Rapala, Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, Wildlife Forever, Wired2Fish.
“I’m proud to be joined by local and national leaders in recognizing the importance of invasive species prevention,” said Pat Conzemius, president and CEO of Wildlife Forever. “Get out, enjoy your local waters, give each other some space and remember to wear your mask when around others.”
The Clean. Drain. Dry. Initiative is a state and national campaign to educate outdoor recreational users on how to prevent the spread of invasive species. Coordinated messaging focuses on strategic content, marketing communications and outreach tools.
Working with partners, Wildlife Forever coordinates statewide public outreach and educational efforts to prevent the spread of invasive species. Local counties, lake associations, and tribal associations plan to send a strong "Clean. Drain. Dry." message in 2020.