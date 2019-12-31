District 5 — Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) and COC Seifermann report the fisher/pine marten season has come to an end. They saw a fair amount of trapping activity and continue to monitor angling, spearing and snowmobile activity in the area.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) monitored trapping, angling, spearing, and snowmobiling this past week. Trappers reported mixed success but seemed pleased with the extended season and timing to coincide with winter break for kids. Spearing activity has been steady. With the current snow storm dropping a significant amount of snow, watch for slush to form on area lakes. Questions continue to be received about the northern pike regulations from inland lakes to border waters both for angling and spearing.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports minimal angling due to slush and above-average temperatures as anglers report standing in water on the ice. A significant storm arrived this past weekend with more snow and wind. There is significant drifting and lake travel is difficult at best, even with a snowmobile. Some permanent houses came off due to snow amounts and drifting. Deer appear to be belly-deep in snow now and have a long winter ahead of them. Snowmobile activity remains light with some areas not yet groomed.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time with a neighboring CO and the Division of Forestry working on a dispute involving a privately gated forest road. Zavodnik reports low trapping activity during the fisher/marten season, and trappers encountered reported a low success rate as well. Zavodnik spent time riding the snowmobile trails with CO Vollbrecht and was happy to see the majority of riders obeying the speed limits, especially now that trail activity has started to pick up. Time was also spent checking the area lakes. Slush accumulating on them has made it difficult for anglers to get their permanent ice shelters out. Anglers checked in pursuit of crappies and northern pike were found to have had moderate success throughout the week.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) primarily worked trapping and angling activity. A day was spent working trapping activity in the Orr area with CO Williams. A wanton waste and deer-dumping case was investigated where a whole deer was tossed out on the side of a road. A weekend snowstorm dumping at least 8 inches of wet and heavy snow as the season ended created a challenge for trappers removing fisher and marten traps. Slush that was present on area lakes will get worse with the weight of the new snow. Enforcement action was taken for no angling license in possession, a traffic violation and ATV and snowmobile registration violations.
Virginia – vacant.
International Falls #2 – vacant.