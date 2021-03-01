District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports with the lack of snow and the warmer weather, the area snowmobile trails have taken a hit. However, people were still out enjoying the outdoors. Ice fishing on area lakes stayed the same. People are reminded with the warmer weather it’s a great time to think about cleaning up around fish houses and preparing them to be removed.
CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports spending time this past week checking ice anglers and patrolling snowmobile activity on area trails. Simonson would like remind people to make sure you get a current fishing license before heading out on the water to fish. Enforcement action taken this past week consisted of having no shelter license, failing to transfer ownership of a snowmobile, and ATV/snowmobile registrations.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports anglers looking to pick up a few walleye before the close of the inland season reported less-than-stellar success, although some were eager to show their new 2021 licenses. Snowmobilers remained active despite the lack of snow and deteriorating trail conditions. Beaver trappers are enjoying the current conditions as it is making it much easier to access out-of-the-way ponds and waterways.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) focused the majority of his time checking anglers and monitoring snowmobile activity. Trails are in rough shape after the warmer weather and are expected to deteriorate even more as higher temperatures and no snow is in the expected forecast. Fishing activity remains constant. Many are actively seeking crappies as the bite is starting to turn on. Zavodnik worked a snowmobile detail over the weekend and assisted with a snowmobile DWI arrest. He also encountered a handful of snowmobile decal and registration violations.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports snowmobile trails are in very poor shape with large areas of dirt and rock exposed. Another week of above-freezing weather is forecast, so most people figure the snowmobile season is about over. Area lakes were checked, as were forest roads. Fishing success remains poor overall.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing and snowmobiling activity. Fishing success was better than the past couple of weeks. Recent warmer weather has taken its toll on snowmobile trails. Trails have deteriorated significantly and are in poor condition. If the forecasted weather holds, many of the trails will likely be impassable by snowmobile. Broughten also fielded calls regarding trespass, using live minnows on a designated trout lake, and abandoned fish house.