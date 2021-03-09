District 5 - Eveleth area
MONDAY
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports this past weekend was most likely the end of snowmobile trail riding for the season. Lots of people were out ice fishing and enjoying the warm and sunny weather. Approximately 30 area youth were trained and received their snowmobile safety certification. Enforcement action for the week included angling license violations and ATV and snowmobile registration issues.
CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports spending time this past week checking ice anglers on area lakes. People are starting to have some success fishing on area lakes. Simonson would like to remind people to remain safe on the ice and be aware the ice will disappear fast with the warm weather we are having. Simonson also assisted with a youth snowmobile safety training class this past week in International Falls. Nuisance- and injured-animal complaints were handled as well.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) assisted local officers with a snowmobile safety class where 30 students were certified throughout the day. Trappers are still chasing beavers before the access trails break up and open-water tactics become the norm. He assisted with a wolf-depredation complaint and monitored snowmobile traffic for what is likely to be the last of the recreational riding season. Anglers were out in good numbers after crappies and perch, with mixed results noted.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time monitoring angling and snowmobile activity around the area. Warmer weather has made it easier for vehicle travel around the lakes, which has resulted in an increased number of anglers observed. Zavodnik also worked a border water detail with other conservation officers and park rangers over the weekend. Violations encountered included various snowmobile registration issues, excessive speed, modified exhaust, and a party in possession of an overlimit of crappies.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring angling and the last of the snowmobile season. Fishing overall continues to remain poor. Forest roads were checked and equipment work completed. The spring breakup has begun, with temperatures forecast to be in the 50s for the upcoming week. ATVs have reappeared.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) primarily worked ATV riders, anglers, and a deer-taken-out-of-season complaint. (The animal had a bullet hole in it, and was hanging in a garage.) The deer case should get wrapped in coming days with enforcement action. An organized ATV ride was worked with the help of CO Frericks. An estimated 200 ATV riders participated, and a large violation rate was encountered. Later in the day, a hit-and-run ATV injury crash was reported. The driver hit the ditch, was launched from the ATV and hit a tree with his head. He reportedly was intoxicated and did not stick around. In another case, Bozovsky was nearly hit head-on in his truck by an inattentive driver. The driver had a suspended driver’s license and no insurance. Enforcement action was taken for numerous ATV violations, ORV violations, driving after suspension and no insurance.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) spent time on area lakes checking anglers and taking GPS coordinates and photos of ice shelters that remain on the ice. Ice shelter owners are reminded to clean up after themselves or they face a citation for litter. The final snowmobile safety class of the season was held, and over 30 students completed the riding portion of the class. Above-average temperatures brought out ATVs in full force. An ATV ride from Chisholm to Side Lake produced nearly 300 riders. Enforcement action was taken for operating unregistered ATVs, allowing illegal operation of ATVs by juveniles and variety of other violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing and ATV activity. Anglers reported moderate success on panfish. With the recent warm weather, snowmobile trails have deteriorated and many are now impassable by snowmobile. Broughten observed a fair amount of ATV traffic. ATV operators are advised to verify the trail they wish to operate on is open prior to riding on it. Broughten also fielded calls regarding trespass and injured animals.