District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports another very busy week and weekend monitoring sturgeon fishing on the Rainy River. Fishing, boat and water safety, and invasive species enforcement were the main focuses of the contacts. Enforcement action for the past week included no angling license in possession, failure to display watercraft registration and failure to validate a sturgeon tag.
CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports working the Rainy River throughout the past week checking sturgeon anglers. He also monitored beaver-trapping activity. Enforcement action was taken for no fishing license in possession and operating a motorized watercraft without any life jackets. Simonson also reports becoming a part-time photographer this past week. While approaching their boat to check a couple of sturgeon anglers, the anglers doubled up on two nice sturgeon. Both fish were landed and some nice photos were taken of both of them before the fish were released.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes and local forest roads over the past week. Boating, ATV, and angling activities were checked. Equipment work was completed and numerous phone calls were answered.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time following up on cases from the previous week, which led to the arrest of an angler who had a felony warrant. He also responded to a wanton-waste complaint. The individual admitted he was wrong for leaving several rabbits and a grouse lay to waste outside. Aside from the wanton-waste violation, the person was also in violation for taking a doe in a bucks-only zone, failing to validate and attach his deer tag, and failing to register the deer. Enforcement action was taken in multiple instances, including an ATV DWI arrest over the busy weekend.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing, ATV, and trapping activity. Broughten investigated a complaint of people working in public waters without a permit. He also assisted with a firearms safety class.
Tower - vacant
Hibbing - vacant
Cook - vacant