District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports the sturgeon keep season on the Rainy River came to a close. The fishing opener was also busy. Enforcement action for the week included boat and water safety violations, no-angling-license violations, and unlawful transport of fish.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports many anglers continue to focus on sturgeon on the Rainy River and now those targeting walleyes have joined them. Even with uncooperative weather, it was an impressive start to the season both in number of anglers and the catch rate. A trespass incident was worked involving beaver activity on the property of one landowner affecting the property of the neighbor. State parks and campgrounds were checked. A wide variety of violations were observed and enforcement actions taken.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes and public access sites over the week. Area forest roads and ATV activity was monitored. Watercraft maintenance was completed. Fishing success was poor overall.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) reports a busy opening fishing weekend on Lake Vermilion. Angler success varied throughout the day. Many reported a slow bite, possibly due to cooler water. Common violations found throughout the weekend included no license in possession and failing to have a Type IV throwable device on board watercraft. A few anglers checked throughout the weekend were found with illegal-length walleyes in their possession. The anglers fully confessed that they should have paid more attention when measuring the fish before they kept them.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) spent about four days prior to the fishing opener working in the BWCA, and worked the fishing opener weekend in the Hibbing station. Overall fishing participation during the fishing opener seemed to be lower than normal with success down as well. Fishing license, extra and unattended lines, along with boat registration violations were the most frequent encountered. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, no license in possession, unattended line, angling with extra lines, and a number of boating violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing and ATV activity. Fewer anglers were observed during the 2020 fishing opener. Anglers who braved the cold and windy weather found limited success. Broughten also assisted with a wildfire investigation.
Virginia – vacant.
International Falls #2 – vacant.