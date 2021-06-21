District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports fishing and boating pressure continues to increase on Rainy Lake as the summer moves forward. A report of a mat of floating cattails that are blocking the main channel of the Rat Root River near the Rat Root Lake was investigated. Animal-related complaints and wetland issues were also looked into.
CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports checking anglers and monitoring recreational boating activity on Rainy Lake. ATV activity was monitored in the area as well. Enforcement action taken this week was for no license in possession, not having a Type IV throwable device, operating ATVs without headlights, and youth operation without helmets.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) fielded calls of newborn animals and birds left on their own and the callers concerned for their wellbeing. The act of picking up these creatures, thinking you are going to save them, is actually more of a hindrance than help. Nuisance-animal complaints continue to be called in. Anglers and boaters were contacted with improved fishing reports heard and various boating and fishing violations addressed.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes for boating and angling activities. Area forest roads and public access sites were checked. Equipment work was completed and administrative tasks tended to.
CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked ATV enforcement, boating enforcement, and monitored public accesses. Numerous nuisance-bear complaints were received and people are reminded to not leave garbage outside and to remove bird feeders in order to avoid unwanted visits from bears. An investigation was completed regarding illegal off-highway motorcycle activity that resulted in enforcement action. Time was spent assisting on a wildfire investigation near Scenic State Park.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time discussing career development opportunities. He also fielded multiple lakeshore and nuisance-animal complaints over the week. Zavodnik continues to patrol on the lakes and ATV trails as the summer is in full swing.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, boating, and ATV activity. Anglers reported limited success this week. ATV activity slowed this week but ATV-operating complaints continue to be reported. Broughten fielded calls regarding a trespass and a waters violation. Broughten also assisted with a wildfire.
Cook - vacant
Tower - vacant