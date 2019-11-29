District 5 - Eveleth area
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports another firearms deer season is in the books. The season seems to have been one of the busiest as far as major violations and complaints in a long time. Enforcement action was taken for trespass issues, taking antlerless deer without a permit and illegal transport. People are reminded that game and fish violations sometimes have a snowball effect, meaning once you have violated one law, typically the acts or actions that follow are also a violation, so please follow the rules.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports the week was once again filled mainly with activities surrounding the firearms deer season. Ongoing cases were finalized and administrative tasks were completed. Assistance was provided to local law enforcement agencies for a lockdown at a local school. Assistance was also provided for an emergency medical incident in a remote part of northern St. Louis County. The last remaining camper at Woodenfrog Campground was advised that the campground would be closed for the season at the end of the day on Sunday.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports close to a foot of snow has fallen in the area. ATV trails are impassable due to downed trees from heavy snow. There's heavy slush on area lakes and little angling noted due to lake conditions. Snowmobiles have appeared but very few hunters were observed.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) reports a relatively slow third weekend of deer-hunting activity. Zavodnik assisted local law enforcement and the State Patrol with an individual who had slipped and hit his head on the ice while fishing. He also assisted the State Patrol with the early snow storm that hit the region. He also followed up on a possible big-game violation. During the interview, the suspect stated he 'couldn't remember,' whether or not he had harvested a buck in 2018, but later admitted to shooting a six-pointer. Enforcement action was taken for a lend/borrow violation and illegal party hunting with restitution. Zavodnik also checked a handful of ice anglers over the weekend. Ice thickness varied from 3 to 7 inches on local lakes. He also encourages anglers to bring a set of ice picks and a personal floatation device when venturing out this time of year.
CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) spent most of the past week working deer-hunting cases. He investigated carcass dumping, trespassing, shooting from the road, and a deer found dead that had been shot. Hopkins also worked an angling case and assisted with a domestic assault call.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked the firearms deer season, removed a dead deer from a river, and investigated a deer that was found dead from a bullet wound and a spruce top theft valued at over $1,000. One deer-hunting party was found with a hunter without a license and another that shot a doe in a lottery area without a permit. The doe was seized and they were cited. A couple reportedly took a doe without a doe permit. Upon investigation and trailing the drug deer, Bozovsky discovered that neither of the hunters had deer licenses, they had been hunting over bait, had an untagged doe without a permit and one of the hunters was prohibited for possessing a firearm. A deer, a handgun, a rifle and marijuana paraphernalia were seized. Other enforcement action was taken for driving after revocation, no insurance, no decorative materials permit, no state park permit and a couple of ATV violations.
