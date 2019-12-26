District 5 — Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) and COC Seifermann spent time on trapping enforcement as the pine marten, fisher, and bobcat trapping season opened over the weekend. A complaint of illegal possession/taking of several deer was also investigated. The call originated from county probation officers during a probation check. They found a whole deer (hide still on) and parts of another deer thawing out in a basement sink of a residence. Charges are forthcoming against several people involved. Ice fishing and spearing activities were also monitored on Rainy Lake.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) checked and monitored trapping activity. Despite a depressed fur market, more trappers were encountered in the field so far this year than in the previous several years. Questions on spearing and angling were responded to. Seasonal equipment changes were made and work continues on a pre-employment background investigation.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes and forest roads. A trapping violation was dealt with and slush has appeared on area lakes with standing water under the snow. Weekend temperatures in the area were higher than 40 degrees. Equipment work and administrative tasks continue.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) reports the first snowmobile stop of the year was due to an individual operating 82 miles per hour on the trail. Shortly after the stop, Zavodnik smelled the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the driver and he also sensed the operator was under the influence of alcohol. Despite being extremely apologetic, the driver was arrested for operating a snowmobile under the influence and several other violations. Zavodnik also spent time with COs Lerchen and Swedberg checking anglers and patrolling the snowmobile trails. Violations included unattended lines, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, expired registration, speeding, no license in possession, operating a snowmobile off the posted trail, and failure to transfer ownership within 15 days of purchase.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers and snowmobiles, investigated decorative materials cases, assisted the State Patrol at an injury crash, and followed up on open deer-hunting cases. Enforcement action was taken for no fishing license in possession, driving after revocation, failure to carry consent to transport decorative materials, bough buyer failing to keep records, and a number of snowmobile violations.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, trapping, and snowmobiling activity. Ice conditions on area lakes have not improved even with the recent cold weather. Few anglers were observed and many are still waiting for better conditions. Groomers are doing what they can for the snowmobile trails but due to unfrozen ground they also are limited.
Virginia vacant.
International Falls #2 vacant.