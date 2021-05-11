District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports the sturgeon keep season on the Rainy River came to a close. This season was the busiest season of Kittelson’s career. Additional time was spent on invasive species enforcement, recreational vehicle enforcement, and training at Camp Ripley. Enforcement action was taken for illegal transport of invasive species and boat and water safety equipment violations.
CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports spending most of his time this past week working the Rainy River checking sturgeon anglers. Time was also spent working ATV activity in the area. Enforcement action taken was for operating an ATV on a state highway and for removing cattails without the proper permit.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) monitored angling and boating activity. Area forest roads were checked, as was ATV activity. Equipment work continues. Administrative tasks were completed. Numerous phone calls and questions were answered as the fishing opener approaches.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time working on reports from the previous week. He also fielded multiple nuisance-bear complaints. Zavodnik wants to remind residents that bears are on the move to find food this time of year and that garbage cans and bird feeders are easy targets. Time was also spent preparing for what’s shaping up to be a busy fishing opener. Now is the time to make sure boating safety needs are in order before the boating season begins.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing, trapping, and ATV activity. Spring fishing yielded limited success. Broughten also investigated a littering complaint and assisted local law enforcement with a disturbance.
Cook - vacant
Tower - vacant
Hibbing - vacant