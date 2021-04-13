District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports spending the majority of the week working the Rainy River checking anglers and conducting boat and water safety equipment checks. Enforcement action taken this week was for insufficient number of PFDs, lack of boat registration, and not having a fire extinguisher when required.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports working on computer training, handling ongoing public water cases, working on seasonal equipment, and handling accidental fur catches.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time investigating a trapping complaint involving an untagged trap found on private property. After a lengthier investigation, the subject was eventually identified and confronted about the violations. Enforcement action was taken. Zavodnik also spent time with the soil and water district and DNR aquatic plant management specialists involving multiple violations found on a nearby lakeshore property. He continues to investigate ongoing trapping violations and emphasizing ATV patrol around the area.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, trapping, and ATV activity. Area lakes have opened up. Recent rain has decreased fire danger but has also softened up area roads and trails. ATV operators are reminded to check trail closures and to consider letting open trails and roads dry up before traveling on them. Broughten also fielded calls regarding trespass, injured animals, and beaver trapping.
Tower - vacant
Hibbing - vacant
Virginia - vacant