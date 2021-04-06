District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports Rainy River fishing continues to be the main emphasis of the workload as people are fishing from International Falls to Baudette and out into Lake of the Woods. Enforcement action for the week included no angling license, failure to display boat registration, insufficient number of PFDs, no fire extinguisher onboard, angling with extra lines, and possession of a small amount of marijuana. He also responded to a grass fire, which is still being investigated.
CO Curt Simonson (International Falls #2) spent time this past week checking anglers and boating activity on the Rainy River. Enforcement action taken consisted of not having a throwable life-saving device, insufficient number of life jackets, and expired boat registration.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time investigating trapping violations and patrolling on ATV over the past week. With the warmer weather, Zavodnik observed a heavy increase in ATV traffic. He wants to remind operators to page through the OHV regulation book before going out. Violations observed included operating without lights on, expired registration, unregistered ORVs, failing to transfer ownership, and operating without completing ATV safety training.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area forest roads, completing equipment work, and work planning for summer activities. Spare time was spent on administrative tasks.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing, spring trapping, and ATV activity. Ice on area lakes is rapidly deteriorating. The few anglers out reported limited success. ATV activity is picking up and ATV owners/operators should refresh their memories on ATV laws and rules. Broughten fielded calls regarding trespass and timber theft. Broughten also investigated a grass fire.
Tower – vacant.
Hibbing – vacant.
Virginia – vacant.