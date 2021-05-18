District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports the opening of the fishing season was busy, with lots of people out enjoying the nice weather on the Rainy River and Rainy Lake. Most people found some success, while a few others found too much as enforcement action was taken for overlimits, illegal-length fish, illegal tackle, and fishing without an angling license.
CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports spending time working the fishing opener with a station partner checking anglers on the Rainy River and Rainy Lake. Fishing reports indicated success was hit-and-miss. Enforcement action taken over the weekend was for multiple overlimits of walleyes, illegal-length walleyed, fishing with extra lines and not having licenses in possession.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) monitored spring fish runs prior to the fishing opener and assisted the Forestry Division with illegal deer stands located on state forest land. In another incident, contact was made with individuals in regards to abandoned property left on state forest land. ATV use increased this past weekend along with more-than-expected occupancy of state campgrounds and public accesses. The weather allowed for more angler hours, and although some fish were observed in livewells most anglers wondered why the fishing wasn’t better.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes for angling and boating activities. Area forest roads were checked and ATV activity was monitored. Public access sites were monitored. Beaver problems have started just in time for the beaver season closing. Fishing success appeared poor overall.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) reports time was spent following up on wetland and aquatic plant management violations earlier in the week. The weekend of fishing opener coupled with favorable weather brought out many anglers on the waters. Many reported a slow walleye harvest but a decent crappie bite. Zavodnik investigated an angler harassment incident where the complaint’s fishing line was found to have been purposely run over by another boat operator. Violations found over the week included taking walleyes during the closed season, multiple license and boating safety violations, use of an extra line, and an overlimit of fish.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing and ATV activity. Fishing opener brought out high numbers of anglers, but success was limited. Numerous complaints continue to come in regarding ATV operation and damage. Where ATVs are allowed on the roadway, they must be operated on the very right side of the road and may not occupy the traffic lane. Very dry conditions have increased wildfire danger. People are reminded to check burning restrictions and take appropriate precautions to prevent permitted fires from spreading.
Cook - vacant
Tower - vacant
Hibbing - vacant