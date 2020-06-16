Nearly all of Minnesota's 185 conservation officers were called to Minneapolis and St. Paul May 28 when legal and peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd were followed by rioting and looting.
The CO's, more often found around the state's lakes and forests, were called by Gov. Tim Walz to assist in keeping the peace, said Joe Albert, communications coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' Division of Enforcement.
The COs, sent home June 7, were called to serve alongside the many State Patrol troopers from around the state also called by the governor, as well as other agencies in a coordinated effort.
"Overall, they were there basically to keep people safe," he said. "To give people the opportunity to safely and peacefully express their First Amendment rights."
The COs helped guard places like the State Capitol and the state Office Building, and on their first night helped the St. Paul Police Department with unrest on University Avenue. Later that night, they were redeployed to help the National Guard reestablish order in the Lake Street area of Minneapolis, Albert said.
"Luckily, they all made it back safely, no injuries," he said. "They did a very good job. We are happy they are safe and are back in their stations."
DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said DNR conservation officers are part of Minnesota’s valued law enforcement community.
"I’m proud of the way our conservation officers supported public safety efforts in Minneapolis and St. Paul," she said in a statement. "It’s important that we serve this role when the governor calls upon us.”
It wasn't the first time the state's conservation officers, who are licensed police officers with statewide jurisdiction, were called out by the governor to assist in a statewide emergency, he said.
The state's COs were called in similar numbers to assist law enforcement at the 2008 Republican National Convention in St. Paul, where protesting turned violent.
Working with other law enforcement agencies isn't new, Albert said. While COs focus on game and fish laws, they have a wide variety of responsibilities, causing them to regularly work with local and other state law officers on cases and issues.
Meanwhile, Albert said the agency has focused in the last five to seven years on creating a conservation officer workforce that is representative of the communities they serve.
"Minnesota is a very diverse place, and we have been putting a focus on that," he said.
One way the DNR has done that is with a CO prep program, for which no law enforcement background is needed. That helps open the door to people who may not otherwise have a chance to become conservation officers, he said.