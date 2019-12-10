Borderland is known for its cold temperatures, great walleye fishing, and the aurora borealis, among other natural wonders.
But what would it be like if area residents walked out their doors or into a nearby woods and couldn't see the brilliant stars that make up the Milky Way or the northern lights?
Many people here likely don't want to know.
But 99 percent of the population of the United States and Europe already knows what it's like not to see the stars, as they live under skies glowing with so much man-made light that the Milky Way has become virtually invisible, shows a National Geographic atlas of the night sky across the globe.
Voyageurs National Park, supported by its advocacy group Voyageurs National Park Association, has launched an initiative to draw attention to the benefits of the dark skies above by becoming designated as a "Dark Sky Park" by the International Dark-Sky Association.
As a Dark Sky Park, Voyageurs will join an elite group of parks including Grand Canyon, Death Valley, and Canyonlands parks by committing to using sustainable lighting and public education to reduce light pollution and protect the night sky.
The designation attracts tourism and offers opportunities for Dark Sky Ranger programs, noted the VNPA in its winter newsletter.
As of August, the association's website said it has certified more than 120 International Dark Sky Places worldwide across six continents, comprising more than 34,700 square miles.
"The International Dark-Sky Association protects the night from light pollution by promoting win-win solutions that allow people to appreciate dark, star-filled skies while enjoying the benefits of responsible outdoor lighting," said the association's website. Find more at www.darksky.org.
VNP Superintendent Bob DeGross said park officials aim to get VNP's International Dark-Sky Association, or IDA, application in by April, with certification as a Dark Sky Park sometime in the summer.
More information about the designation is expected to come in the next months, he said.
"The main thing the general public can do at this time is to be familiar with how to assure they minimize the impact of the lights at their home, especially as it relates to reducing wasted light that can affect our night sky, or encroach on their neighbors," he said.
He stresses that the certification carries with it no penalties or actions requiring certain kinds of lighting. Instead, he said it simply encourages people to be aware of the lighting they create and offers ideas on how to minimize the lighting's impact.
The association recognized communities that embrace the benefits of dark skies.
In October, the Sahuarita Town Council was recognized by the International Dark-Sky Association for Innovation in Lighting for the sports field lighting installation at the Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park.
In 2015, funding approved by the Sahuarita Town Council allowed innovative new lighting to be installed at Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park. The lighting minimizes glare, saves energy, and eliminates excessive light from the field.
In September, Fort Union National Monument was certified as an International Dark Sky Park, recognizing the exceptional quality of the park’s night skies and provides added opportunities to enhance visitor experiences through astronomy-based interpretive programming. From May through September, Fort Union offers monthly night-sky interpretive programs, featuring both naked-eye astronomy and observations through telescopes.
Meanwhile, DeGross provides a guide from the association related to how to minimize personal impacts:
Outdoor lighting basics
Modern society requires outdoor lighting for a variety of needs, including safety and commerce. IDA recognizes this but advocates that any required lighting be used wisely. To minimize the harmful effects of light pollution, lighting should:
- Only be on when needed
- Only light the area that needs it
- Be no brighter than necessary
- Minimize blue light emissions
- Be fully shielded (pointing downward)
Find more about lighting ideas at https://www.darksky.org/our-work/lighting/lighting-for-citizens/lighting-basics/.
International Dark-Sky Association is a 501(c)(3) (tax ID #: 74-2493011) founded in 1988, and is dedicated to protecting the night skies for present and future generations.