Hunters can find deer hunting information at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer, and they can join in on social media using #DeerCampMN.

Minnesota deer and hunting facts

  • Adult female white-tailed deer weigh about 145 pounds, and males weigh about 170 pounds.
  • A whitetail’s home range is about 1 square mile.
  • The biggest white-tailed deer recorded in Minnesota was a 500-pound buck.
  • Last year, 32 percent of Minnesota firearm hunters successfully harvested a deer.
  • Seventy percent of Minnesota’s firearms deer harvest typically occurs during the first three or four days of the season.
  • The average hunter spends five days afield during Minnesota’s firearms deer season.

