Hunters can find deer hunting information at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer, and they can join in on social media using #DeerCampMN.
Minnesota deer and hunting facts
- Adult female white-tailed deer weigh about 145 pounds, and males weigh about 170 pounds.
- A whitetail’s home range is about 1 square mile.
- The biggest white-tailed deer recorded in Minnesota was a 500-pound buck.
- Last year, 32 percent of Minnesota firearm hunters successfully harvested a deer.
- Seventy percent of Minnesota’s firearms deer harvest typically occurs during the first three or four days of the season.
- The average hunter spends five days afield during Minnesota’s firearms deer season.