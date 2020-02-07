The winter severity index is at average for this date in the International Falls area, reports Larry Petersen, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources area wildlife supervisor.
The WSI measured 59 Thursday, he said, adding that’s the average for this date.
It was 39 last year at this date, and 51 two years ago.
Petersen said the harshest winter in the mid 1990s had an index of 118 on this date.
The snow remains deeper than normal for this time of year and ranges from 18 to 24 inches in the International Falls vicinity.
“On average we have about 15 inches by this date,” he said. “While the index is at average, the deeper snow continues to be a concern for deer as winter progresses.”
The winter severity index is a standardized number resource managers use when considering impacts of the winter on deer. It is calculated using temperature and snow depth in the period from Nov. 1 through April 30 or whenever winter ends. Every day the daily low temperature is zero or below is one point, and every day the snow depth is 15 inches or deeper in an open aspen woods is one point. The points are added each week until winter ends.
All the winter severity data dates from 1966 to present.
Statewide WSI information for the current and past few years along with a variety of deer management information can be found at the DNR website:
Population goals
Petersen also reminds people that they may participate in an on-line survey open until Feb. 16 to provide input on deer populations.
“We are currently in the process in re-setting deer population goals for several permit areas, including the two within Koochiching County,” he said.
That survey and more information about the goal-setting can be found at: