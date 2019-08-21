District 5 - Eveleth area
Monday
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) spent a busy week at Camp Ripley instructing sport fishing enforcement to Academy 19. An AIS check station detail was worked over the weekend at the U.S. Customs Port of Entry in International Falls. Enforcement action for the week included transporting unidentifiable/uncountable fish, overlimits, and failure to drain water from a livewell.
CO Shane Zavodnik (International Falls #2) spent time working boating and angling enforcement on Rainy Lake with National Park rangers during the past week. Angling success varied throughout the lake, but most people seemed to catch enough for a meal or two. Time was also spent working a detail at the U.S. Customs Port of Entry. Compliance regarding transport of water-related equipment was very good, with only a handful of encounters that required enforcement action. Other violations encountered during the past week included transport of uncountable/unidentifiable fish, failure to remove a boat plug from water-related equipment while in transport, overlimit of fish, and failure to have life-saving devices on board a watercraft.
CO John Slatinski (Ray) spent time monitoring bear baiting activity. With limited amounts of berries in the area, conditions are favorable for people trying to lure bears to their baits. State forest campgrounds were patrolled with enforcement action taken for various violations. Wild animal-related concerns were heard and brought to resolution. Division training was attended and an aquatic invasive species check point was worked along with AIS inspectors at the International Falls Port of Entry. A multitude of violations were encountered including transporting aquatic macrophytes, failure to remove drain plugs, transporting fish not countable/identifiable, and an overlimit of fish.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes for boating and angling activity. Area forest roads were checked for activity. Public access sites monitored and equipment work was completed. Fondie assisted DNR Forestry.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers, boaters, and OHV riders. He also attended training in the Twin Cities. While working from a boat, Bozovsky observed a completely unclothed person, in full view of the whole world, walking in knee-deep water. The person was contacted and encouraged to use better decision-making in the future as the nearest dock of another cabin owner was only about 100 feet away. Enforcement action was taken for no angling license in possession, OHV trespass, no state park vehicle permit, and indecent exposure.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) completed annual training requirements and patrolled the Virginia area for bear-baiting activity. While looking for bear baits near a snowmobile trail, Frericks noticed fresh ATV tracks going directly past two signs prohibiting ATV traffic. Three ATV riders were eventually located and issued citations for operating on a snowmobile trail. Frericks worked with other area COs at an AIS check stations\ in International Falls. Numerous violations were encountered and dealt with.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring angling and ATV activity. Angling success continues to be limited. Broughten fielded calls regarding bear baiting and bear hunting. He also attended training in Baxter.
