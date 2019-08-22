Deer and deer management in the International Falls area is the focus of a public open house hosted by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources local wildlife managers.
The open house will be on from 5-6:30 p.m. at the International Falls DNR office, 392 E Highway 11, International Falls.
The meeting is one of many taking place around the state between mid-August and early September to discuss deer-related topics including upcoming hunting regulation changes that were released in early August.
These local, open house meetings are a way to encourage conversations about deer and deer management, enhance local relationships and foster two-way communication between the DNR and the public.
The DNR began the meetings last year with the release of its statewide deer management plan. This is the second dedicated opportunity for conversation about deer-related topics this year; the first meetings were held in March and April.
In addition to discussing general concerns about deer, people can ask DNR staff about last year’s harvest data, provide topics that the DNR’s deer advisory committee should be aware of, and discuss upcoming hunting season changes. Regulations released earlier this month reflect disease management needs, as well as feedback that was gathered from surveys and open house meetings in the spring.
The open houses do not include formal presentations; people can arrive any time during the scheduled meeting times.
The DNR encourages people who can’t attend a scheduled meeting, but who have questions about deer management, to contact a local wildlife manager. A list of area wildlife offices is available online at mndnr.gov/areas/wildlife.
More about the Minnesota deer management plan
The DNR released the Minnesota White-Tailed Deer Management Plan in July 2018, setting new goals and priorities, increasing formal opportunities for people to influence deer decisions, and aiming for a disease-free deer population. The plan was a result of two years of planning that involved statewide meetings and hundreds of in-depth conversations with the public and interest groups. The full plan is available on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/deerplan.