While deer feeding is only restricted in select areas, the Department of Natural Resources discourages feeding deer statewide. Although deer feeding can be well-intentioned, the risks of supplemental feeling outweigh the potential benefits. Some examples include:
Disease risks: When animals congregate at concentrated feed sources of feed, there’s an increased risk of disease transmission, including chronic wasting disease (CWD), which has been detected in our free-ranging deer populations.
Other health risks: The bacteria, protozoa and fungi that inhabit the stomach of deer comprise a unique and fragile micro-ecosystem. Feeding corn or other high-quality grains to a deer that has been subsisting on very low quality forage for a long time period can lead to a cascade of detrimental health effects including death.
Human safety: Supplemental feeding of any wild animal can lead to habituation. As deer lose their fear of humans, this can lead to more deer-vehicle collisions, deer damage to properties and aggressive interactions.
For more information on current feeding restrictions, visit the deer feeding and attractant bans webpage.