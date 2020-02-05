Initial results of a fresh look at some very old rocks have been released by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources at its Drill Core Library in Hibbing.
The innovative geological survey mapped the distribution of minerals of selected drill core samples from the state. The results should help geologists better understand the potential for mineral deposits in Minnesota. A full description of this program, and access to both downloadable project data and the Coreshed virtual drill core library, is available at DNR's Corescan website.
DNR geologists scanned drill core samples of bedrock from central and northern Minnesota using a new method of mineralogical analysis called hyperspectral imaging. The technique combines reflected light spectroscopy with high-resolution photography to create detailed digital images and mineral maps of geological materials, the DNR said in a news release. This is a non-destructive method of analysis that provides high-quality minerals information without having to crush or consume valuable core material.
The 16,000 feet of core scanned for this project came from 32 drill holes within five focus areas. This is a very small fraction of the DCL’s archive of three million linear feet of core from 9,000 locations across the state. The scanned drill core came from areas of the state with high potential for deposits of minerals like gold, manganese or cobalt. Project results will help geologists better understand where new deposits might be located, and will support effective DNR land management decisions on state-managed mineral interests. Scanned core from the Mesabi Iron Range also produced results that may be of interest to Minnesota’s taconite industry.
The DNR hired Corescan, an Australian company, to obtain and interpret the hyperspectral images of the selected drill core. Corescan deployed a mobile laboratory, housed in a 20-foot-long shipping container, to Hibbing in January 2019. It took five weeks to scan more than 1,600 boxes of bedrock core and collect more than two and a half terabytes of raw digital data.
Corescan geologists processed and interpreted the raw data, and delivered project results to the DNR in October. Project deliverables include raw scan data, mineral identification keys, mineral abundance data, and a summary report. Corescan also offers clients access to a proprietary virtual drill core library called Coreshed. This on-line platform stores, manages, and supports the visualization of the project’s hyperspectral data sets. The DNR Corescan Project will, for the first time, give the general public log-in access to data that is archived within the Coreshed virtual core library. It also gives the public their first opportunity to remotely view DCL drill core on their computers or mobile devices.
Over the next several months, DNR geologists will review the released data, collect confirmatory samples, and prepare scientific and technical reports that focus on hyperspectral imagery results from the different focus areas and make recommendations regarding the value and viability of using this technique to scan more Minnesota drill core.
This project was jointly funded by the DNR and the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.