The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment. The auctions, which will be held online at www.hillerauction.com, include 501 firearms, 71 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations. A tentative list of the equipment included in the first auction is available.
Key dates are:
- Sept. 15 and Oct. 20 – this is when the bidding catalog for each auction will be available. The catalog includes a written description and photos of each item.
- Sept. 18 and Oct. 23 – this is when onsite inspection is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hiller Auction Service in Zimmerman.
- Sept. 19 and Oct. 24 – these are the auction dates.
The first auction will begin closing at 10 a.m. on Sept. 19, with a staggered ending; one item ending per minute. Bidding will extend on that item if there is a bid in the final 5 minutes and extend as many times as needed until there are no bids for 5 minutes. Extended bidding does not affect the ending times of other items. The second auction will begin closing at 10 a.m. on Oct. 24, with the same format.
Winning bidders will be sent an invoice after the completion of the auction. Items will need to be picked up at Hiller Auction Service, 10785 261st Ave., Zimmerman, Minn.
Note: Bidders who purchase a firearm will be required to pass a federal firearms background check in person when paying for and picking up the firearms at the auction location. All equipment will be sold as-is, including all defects or faults, known or unknown. Once they’ve been purchased, items cannot be returned.
For more information, see DNR Enforcement’s auction page. A list of equipment to be auctioned will be available about a month before each individual auction at the Hiller Auction Service website.