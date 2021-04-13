Calls to the local Minnesota Department of Natural Resources local wildlife office will still be answered, but not by Larry Petersen.
Last week, Petersen, Internationals Falls area wildlife supervisor, retired after more than 33 years of full and part-time work with the DNR.
Thirty of those years, since 1991, have been spent in International Falls. The area was a good fit with what he and his wife were looking for in a place to live: forests, public land, and great fishing opportunities.
For now, calls to the local office will be answered by staff working out of the Grand Rapids Area Wildlife Office. He encouraged people to leave messages, assuring the calls will be returned when staff are available.
The state now has an across the board hiring freeze, making retiring a difficult choice, he said.
"I have had a really good career that I really enjoyed," he said. "It's tough to go when you enjoy the work, but maybe more so the people you work with and for. It was a tough time to go, but I decided it was about time."
Petersen grew up around the St. Cloud area, and graduated from the University of Minnesota, and then worked for eight years at a variety of part time and temporary jobs in the resources field, including with the DNR's Minnesota Conservation Crew, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and doing waterfowl and turkey research.
His first job out of college was a dream come true for many wildlife biologists: working with L. David Mech on his renowned wolf study, that involved trapping and placing radio collars on wolves. "It was a fun job, the only drawback was the black flies and mosquitoes at times," he said, adding he was more accustomed at that time to the non-biting gnats where he grew up.
He said he found enough part time and temporary jobs, and helped out on the family farm in between, to get by for a few years, but he said it finally became fun to think of a permanent job.
He followed former area wildlife supervisor Frank Swendsen.
Meanwhile, with a vacancy in the office, he said wildlife surveys that are routinely done may not be done to the same degree. And he said it's likely that projects will be reprioritized.
He said the local telephone number will allow for a message
"If it's wildlife related, someone will respond," he said, "There just may be more of a delay."
More clarification about the status of the office is expected, he said.
Petersen recalled some of the first training and meetings he had when starting his career. "I was one of the young ones, and before I knew it I was one of the older people. It sneaks up on you and then it's there."
With retirement will come time for turkey hunting, which he missed last year, and lots of outside projects at his residence, some of which he said he's neglected for decades.
Last week, he said it hadn't hit him yet, that he's retired. Instead, he said the first few days without work felt like a long weekend.
"I am sure one of these days I'll get up and just try to check emails," he said laughing.