When The Journal requested readers share photos of deer they harvested during Saturday's opening day of the Minnesota firearms deer season, many had success early on in the morning.
Statewide, hunters harvested 81,158 deer in Minnesota, as of Monday's tally by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Local numbers as of Monday show Permit Area 108 at 408 deer; Permit Area 103 at 282 deer; and Permit Area 119 at 99 deer, reports the DNR.
The DNR's website also shows the statewide total is made up of 46,821, or 57.69 percent, adult males, and 24,012, or 29.59 percent, adult females.
The firearms deer hunting season ends locally Nov. 24, while statewide muzzle season runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 15, and statewide bow season ends Dec. 31.