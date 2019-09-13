The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking citizens to serve on panels which review how state Game and Fish Fund dollars are invested.
At least 12 two-year terms are available on the Fisheries Oversight Committee and Wildlife Oversight Committee. The deadline to apply is Sept. 20.
Rep. Rob Ecklund, DFL – International Falls, urges constituents who may be interested in the opportunity to serve on the committees to apply.
“Our wildlife and fish habitats are among Minnesota’s many precious natural resources, and it’s crucial we take action to protect them,” Ecklund said. “We value our strong outdoor heritage, and we have a responsibility to protect it for current and future generations alike. We need engaged, informed voices at the table to ensure oversight of these funds, and I invite folks in northern Minnesota to apply or contact me with questions.”
To be eligible, applicants must be Minnesota residents and must have purchased at least one Minnesota game and fish license within the past year. Instructions for applying are available at the Minnesota DNR’s webpage.
Committee members work together to review the agency’s annual Game and Fish Fund Report and, following discussions with agency representatives, prepare a report on their findings. The estimated time commitment is 30-35 hours per year.
The DNR is looking for a mix of citizens comprising a range of knowledge and interests about natural resource management and how it is funded through various licenses, permits, stamps, and other sources. Applicants should have a strong interest in monitoring the proper expenditure of public funds.