Minnesota Rep. Rob Ecklund Monday received the 2020 Outstanding Legislator Award from the Bluffland Whitetails Association.
In presenting him the award, BWA noted Ecklund’s work to contain and control the spread of chronic wasting disease, and his advocacy for Minnesota deer hunters with the state Board of Animal Health.
“In Minnesota, deer hunting is part of our rich outdoor heritage. If we want to pass these traditions on to future generations, we must take proactive steps to protect our deer population from threats like chronic wasting disease,” Ecklund, DFL-International Falls, said. “This award is a great honor, and I thank the BWA for their recognition. I look forward to working with them to continue developing solutions to stop the spread of CWD throughout our state with continued advocacy for smart management, monitoring, and testing.”
The BWA, created by hunters, landowners and wildlife professionals, is committed to improving white-tailed deer management through education, research and cooperative action. They believe that deer management strategies based on an accurate assessment of today's herd and sound scientific research will lead to a healthier, better balanced herd, without reducing hunter opportunities.
“Rep. Ecklund’s work to preserve our wild deer herd and hold the Board of Animal Health accountable for their actions is necessary and admirable,” said John Zanmiller, the BWA’s director of Community and Governmental Affairs.
Recent recipients of the award include Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria, in 2019 and Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn, DFL – Roseville, in 2018.
More information about the BWA’s work can be found on their website at blufflandwhitetails.com.