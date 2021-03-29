The 2021 Emo Walleye Classic will be a Can/Am virtual event this year.
The tournament will be held April 10 and 11.
Canadian teams will fish the Canadian side and American teams will fish the American side, say tournament organizers.
The 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic.
The change for 2021 was announced on the tournament's Facebook page last week.
"This year we are going virtual and have a catch, record, and release tournament through the FishDonkey app," it said.
There will be no gatherings and no dance. Anglers will be allowed to launch at any launch on the Rainy River; participants won’t be required to leave from the Emo launch.
"The tournament will be a Can/Am tournament to allow our American anglers to participate without having to cross the border," tournament organizers announced.
Changing the tournament to a weekend event is aimed at allowing anglers to take the least time away from work.
The entry fee has been reduced for 2021.