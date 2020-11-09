The National Park Service has completed the environmental assessment of the site development plan for the Kettle Falls Historic District in Voyageurs National Park and issued a finding of no significant impact for the plan.
The site development plan provides the park with a road map to enhance the visitor and employee experience in the area, while ensuring the protection of natural and cultural resources. The environmental assessment analyzed a range of options regarding employee housing; overnight opportunities for visitors; improvements to recreational amenities and day-use areas, landscaping, and accessibility; and access for boats, houseboats, and seaplanes.
The plan and environmental assessment incorporated public comments received during the scoping process held by the park in November 2019 and during the review process of the plan and assessment drafts in May, June, and July 2020.
A copy of the finding of no significant impact and the environmental assessment can be found at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/kettlefalls
Voyageurs National Park will now begin pursuing funding opportunities in order to implement the plan.
Kettle Falls is located at the east end of the Kabetogama Peninsula within Voyageurs National Park. The area has been used by various peoples throughout history. American Indians once gathered and hunted at the falls, voyageurs paddled and portaged through the area with their goods and furs, and prospectors stopped on their way to gold mines at Rainy Lake. The Kettle Falls Hotel, built during the 1910s, initially served dam builders, lumberjacks, commercial fishermen, trappers, and traders. Later, tourists became the hotel’s primary patrons.
Today, Kettle Falls is a popular destination for Voyageurs National Park visitors and has several docks, scenic trails, and lodging options. The Kettle Falls Hotel and adjacent villas operate from late May through mid-September and are the only lodging available in the park.