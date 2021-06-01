The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports fire danger in Koochiching County remains high.
At this time, burning permits are required in all counties in Minnesota.
Refer to the burning permits information site or contact the local DNR office or Sheriff’s Office for updated information concerning burning permits and burning restrictions.
With temperatures forecast to climb this week, and little rain expected, conditions are likely to remain abnormally dry.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service reported the high in International Falls on May 25 was 82 degree, with the low the following Wednesday morning at 35 degrees.