The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has modified firearms safety certification requirements on an interim basis as a result of COVID-19.
Both in-person classroom training and in-person field days are postponed until further notice. Students of all ages may take their classroom training online.
Students age 14 and older may also complete a virtual field day instead of the traditional in-person field day by signing up for and completing the online hunter safety course.
Students ages 12 and 13 who want to hunt this fall but are unable to complete their in-person field day are encouraged to use the apprentice hunter validation.