Online bidding is open for the first of two public auctions this fall at which the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is auctioning confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment. The auctions are held online at www.hillerauction.com. All of the equipment available for bid was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.
Onsite inspection for the first auction is available today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hiller Auction Service in Zimmerman. The first auction will begin closing at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with a staggered ending; one item ending per minute. Bidding will extend on that item if there is a bid in the final 5 minutes and extend as many times as needed until there are no bids for 5 minutes. Extended bidding does not affect the ending times of other items.
Winning bidders will be sent an invoice after the completion of the auction. Items will need to be picked up at Hiller Auction Service, 10785 261st Avenue, Zimmerman, MN.
Note: Bidders who purchase a firearm will be required to pass a Federal Firearms background check in person when paying for and picking up the firearm(s) at the auction location. All equipment will be sold as-is, including all defects or faults, known or unknown. Once they’ve been purchased, items cannot be returned.
For more information, see https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/auctions/index.html