Rainy Lake's Sand Bay was teaming with activity Saturday for Rainy Lake Sportfishing Club's 35th Annual Family Ice Fishing Derby and Raffle on Sand Bay.
With the sun shining and the temperature at just one degree short of 40 - above zero that is - many were drawn to the ice where several anglers credited plow jockey Travis Thompson's work to extend and expand a network of ice roads for the event.
Fish were caught, fun was had, and money was raised for the club's projects, including to improve local fisheries, provide scholarships, and keep up the Rod Smith Memorial Kids Fishing Pond. In addition, the derby supports the Rat Root River project, fishing piers in the area, the annual Senior Fish Fry and the Senior Fish House.