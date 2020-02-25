KABETOGAMA LAKE — When Denny Swanson and Bill Terrill paid for their minnows a couple weeks ago at the counter of Kabetogama Outdoors, co-owner Dawn Keeler asked if they might happen to be military veterans.
They were.
And it meant that instead of wrestling in the minus 11 degree temperatures to set up a portable “pop-up” tent fish house, they would fish in a bright red, white and blue, comfortable, solid and large fish house set up especially for them and other veterans.
Swanson, from St. Frances, Minn., is a Vietnam-era veteran, and Bill Terrill, Kankakee, Ill., served in Vietnam.
The veterans fish house on Kab is in its first year. It was the personal fish house of Dawn and Kent Keeler, owners since 2016 of Kabetogama Outdoors, located on Gamma Road. It wasn’t the kind of house the couple wanted to offer for rent through their business.
But when Kent Keeler volunteered his guiding service last summer to a few veterans as part of an outing by Veterans on the Water, he just couldn’t help but want to be involved.
“It’s hard not to like them,” Keeler smiled as he recalled the trip. In the boat, the group’s leader, Steve Gillespie, talked about how the group accepts boats and pontoons, rigs them in the group’s colors — red, white and blue — and then allows veterans to use them.
Gillespie said the group had never got into ice fishing, and Kent said the idea kicked into gear.
“They took this (house) home, did some work on the inside, wrapped it all up and made it look like the flag, brought back here in December and said ‘Use it,’” Keeler recalled.
Keeler is also a veteran, and the idea of assisting vets to enjoy the outdoors hits close to home, recalling the bond that vets often have, regardless of their age, military branch, or service location.
Despite the late date the Voyageurs National Park ice road was able to be established on Kab, the couple said the house has been used. Keller noted that a couple, who had heard about the vets house on social media, drove from central Iowa to use it, and then left a donation to be used to assist other veterans to use the house.
“We’re hoping over the next season or two, more of the local people would take advantage of it,” Keller said.
And while the season has ended this year, the couple said they may offer another veterans fish house next season and hope vets contact them to sign up to reserve a time.
Meanwhile, Swanson served from 1972-75 in the U.S. Army Second Battalion, 33rd Armored Division, and bought a cabin in the Kab area several years ago after camping and renting cabins for years.
And while Friday’s weather was balmy compared to the frigid temperatures a couple weeks ago, Swanson and his wife Shelly jigged from the house in water about 26-feet deep.
Swanson recalled finding out with Terrill about the veterans fish house on that windy and cold morning, the previous week.
“We both looked at (Dawn) like deer in the headlights: ‘You got to be kidding me.’ We would have struggled getting it up and it would have been terrible taking it down,” he said.
Swanson said the fishing that day was slow — one small northern pike — but the accommodations and camaraderie were fine.
“About mid-day, Bill says, ‘This is just phenomenal; I am having a blast,’” recalled Swanson.
The following days, the house hosted veterans from “Hometown Heroes, a network of veterans, their families, friends, and others who contribute to telling America’s Veteran Story through the real stories and experiences of our military veterans and those who know and knew them,” said the website. “We invite ALL of America’s veterans and their families, regardless of the time or type of military service – to participate. Every veteran has a story to tell.”
Swanson and Keeler said veterans share something others may not feel or understand.
“I think it’s great to meet a vet, I don’t care where it is,” Swanson said.
Kent agreed, adding that veterans have a special connection.
“You develop a bond,” Swanson agreed. “It’s really cool.”