The Salvation Army Tuesday hosted its second Fishin’ on a Mission with Kids, an event aimed at connecting children of all ages with local law enforcement officers, firefighters and other emergency responders.
About two dozen youngsters and a handful of officers representing the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office, International Falls Police Department, Voyageurs National Park, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Brook trout and bullheads were biting at the Rod Smith Memorial Fishing Pond, off County Road 93, reported the anglers.
The event marked the last for outgoing Salvation Army Envoy Beverly Mafield, and introduced Lt. Karla Salsbury.