A workshop to provide information on forestry conservation programs, forest stewardship planning and financial incentive opportunities is offered March 18 by the Lake of the Woods and Koochiching soil and water conservation districts.
The workshop is scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. at the Ranier Community Building. The same event will also take place in Baudette on March 17 at the Baudette Ambulance Garage for the convenience of those traveling. People who plan to attend one of the workshops should register by calling Koochiching SWCD at 218-283-1180.
Participants at the free workshop will find out about technical assistance for private forest management and eligibility of state and federal programs. In addition, attendees will receive brief water quality updates on local streams and rivers. Attendees will also be encouraged to provide feedback on concerns affecting water quality to assist in watershed planning efforts.
Workshop presenters include James Aasen, Koochiching SWCD; Ben West, Department of Natural Resources Forestry; Matt Rose, Natural Resource Conservation Service; and Cary Hernandez and Mike Kennedy, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.